Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.57. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 523,564 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

