GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $443,424.56 and $84.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008332 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

