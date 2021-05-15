Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $146,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 116,079 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $83.98.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.