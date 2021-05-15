Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of GER opened at $11.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.