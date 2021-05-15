Golem Hits Market Cap of $409.60 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Golem has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $409.60 million and $4.25 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.57 or 0.01162515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00067236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00115692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062228 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

