GoNetwork Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $336,896.42 and approximately $22,605.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,676.58 or 1.00256416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00227756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004483 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

