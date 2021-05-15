Gossip Coin Achieves Market Cap of $17,390.13 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $17,390.13 and $252.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

