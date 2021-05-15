Gossip Coin Price Down 10.3% This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $17,213.71 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

