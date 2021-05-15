Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Reaches $5.99 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

