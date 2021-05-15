Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 599.25 ($7.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 955.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £1,032 ($1,348.31). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Insiders have sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $249,040,764 over the last 90 days.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.