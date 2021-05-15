Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97.

