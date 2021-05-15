Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

