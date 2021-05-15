Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $128.60 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.76.

