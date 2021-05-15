Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

