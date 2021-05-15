Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

