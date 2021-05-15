Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $528.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $528.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.00644893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

