Gravity (GZRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Gravity has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $265,781.13 and $5.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00094174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01159434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01232798 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

