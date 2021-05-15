GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $84,603.99

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $84,603.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,682,642 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

