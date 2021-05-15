Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.
GEG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 169,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.