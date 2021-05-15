Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

GEG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 169,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

