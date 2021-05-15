Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

