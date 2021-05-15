Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $427.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

