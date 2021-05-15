Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 5,472 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PB. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

