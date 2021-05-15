Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NOV worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

