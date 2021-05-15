Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

DexCom stock opened at $333.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

