Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 15,129 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.92 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

