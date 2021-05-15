Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 9,254 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 524,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

