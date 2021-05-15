Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,766 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

