Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $200.46 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $202.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

