Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $66.58 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

