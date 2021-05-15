Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of frontdoor worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

