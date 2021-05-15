Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.90 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

