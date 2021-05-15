Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

