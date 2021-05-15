Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

