Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

