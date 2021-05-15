Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

