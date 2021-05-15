Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,410 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

