Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

