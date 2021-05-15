Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

