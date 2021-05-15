Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

