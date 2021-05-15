Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

