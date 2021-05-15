Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

