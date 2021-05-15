Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 143,318 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYI opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

