Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

