Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 16,465 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Flowserve worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of FLS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

