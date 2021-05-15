Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 894 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CACI International worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CACI International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

CACI International stock opened at $259.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

