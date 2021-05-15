Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

