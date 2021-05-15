Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200,127 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,460,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The AES by 16.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.