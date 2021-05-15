Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,790 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.