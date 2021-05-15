Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.50 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

