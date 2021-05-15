Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $227.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.